HBK Investments L P Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.04. 2,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,340. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

