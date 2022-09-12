HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,718,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

