HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.32% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,107. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

