HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $154,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

