HBK Investments L P Sells 25,001 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,247,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,294,000 after purchasing an additional 256,864 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 650,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 16.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 133,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ASZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.