HBK Investments L P Takes $2.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 264,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,684,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.25. 40,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,491. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

