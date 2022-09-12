HBK Investments L P Takes $4.97 Million Position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 8.70% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ CMCA remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,747. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Profile
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.
