HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Northwest Natural at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,340. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 77.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

