HBK Investments L P Takes Position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PWUPU remained flat at $10.16 during midday trading on Monday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

