HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Abrams Bison Investments LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 12.6% of Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abrams Bison Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $149,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $219.93. 2,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,669. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

