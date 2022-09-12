HCSF Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

HCSF Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Granite Construction comprises 8.2% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HCSF Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Granite Construction worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,425. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

