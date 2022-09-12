HCSF Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

HCSF Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Granite Construction makes up approximately 8.2% of HCSF Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCSF Management LLC owned 0.42% of Granite Construction worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.20. 2,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

