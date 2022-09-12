Head to Head Contrast: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Amalgamated Financial.

37.3% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Financial 27.11% 12.26% 0.89% Horizon Bancorp 34.40% 13.65% 1.26%

Dividends

Amalgamated Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amalgamated Financial pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amalgamated Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Financial $208.91 million 3.34 $52.94 million $2.04 11.14 Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 3.25 $87.09 million $2.12 9.08

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Financial. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amalgamated Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Amalgamated Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. The company operates through its three branch offices across New York City, one branch office in Washington, D.C., one branch office in San Francisco, one commercial office in Boston, and digital banking platform. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.