Head-To-Head Contrast: ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 38.52% 12.69% 1.55% BayFirst Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $317.43 million 3.16 $130.35 million $3.12 8.19 BayFirst Financial $165.12 million 0.48 $3.42 million $0.85 22.92

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and BayFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. ConnectOne Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and BayFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.46%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayFirst Financial pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers check cards, ATM cards, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit boxes, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of eight banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, one banking office in Morris County, one office in Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Monmouth County, one banking office in Manhattan in New York City, one office in Nassau County on Long Island, one in Astoria, and five branches in the Hudson Valley, as well as one financial center in West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About BayFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services. In addition, the company offers treasury management, merchant, online, and investment services; and credit cards. As of January 26, 2022, it operated seven full-service office locations in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, and Belleair Bluffs, Florida; and 23 mortgage loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.