Head-To-Head Contrast: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 0.70 $582.60 million $0.54 6.15

This table compares GTT Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.09% 24.27% 7.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 1 2 0 0 1.67

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus price target of $22.55, indicating a potential upside of 579.22%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.