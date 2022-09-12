Head to Head Review: adidas (ADDYY) & Its Rivals

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare adidas to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares adidas and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $25.12 billion $2.50 billion 13.02 adidas Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.12

Dividends

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. adidas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

adidas pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. adidas pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

adidas has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for adidas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 3 9 7 0 2.21 adidas Competitors 51 409 895 12 2.63

adidas currently has a consensus price target of $229.13, suggesting a potential upside of 203.96%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 67.07%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe adidas is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares adidas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas 9.02% 16.49% 5.56% adidas Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Summary

adidas beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

