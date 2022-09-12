Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 21157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

