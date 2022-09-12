Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Trading Up 10.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,328,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Capital

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.