HG Vora Capital Management LLC Acquires 550,000 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up about 20.8% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.10% of First American Financial worth $703,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,622. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

