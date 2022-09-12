HG Vora Capital Management LLC Buys 750,000 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises 3.6% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $120,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. 89,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

