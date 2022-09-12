HG Vora Capital Management LLC Has $60.55 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.8% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $60,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,814,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,317,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,200. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.64. 15,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,676. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

