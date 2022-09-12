HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,623 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,623 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 4.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ventas by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ventas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,561,000 after buying an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Ventas stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.45. 21,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

