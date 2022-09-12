HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,455 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after acquiring an additional 347,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

HLT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.