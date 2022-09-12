HGI Capital Management LLC Buys 1,673 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.36. 511,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $356.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

