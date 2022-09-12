HGI Capital Management LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

