HGI Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 97,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 658,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,912. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

