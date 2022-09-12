HGI Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,142. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

