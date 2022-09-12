HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 99,393 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,393 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

