HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,081. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

