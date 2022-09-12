Hhlr Advisors LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 3.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.26% of SEA worth $174,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SE traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,395. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

