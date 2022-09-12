Hhlr Advisors LTD. Lowers Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,702 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,352. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. HSBC dropped their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

