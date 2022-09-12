High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $159,331.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000082 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

