Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Acquires 103,839 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the period. CBTX accounts for 0.9% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of CBTX worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CBTX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBTX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBTX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CBTX by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 150,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX Trading Up 1.5 %

CBTX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,910. The company has a market cap of $746.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. CBTX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

CBTX Announces Dividend

About CBTX

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

(Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.