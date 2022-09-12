Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,300 shares of company stock worth $1,200,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 27,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

