Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New $252,000 Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAE stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,010. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

