Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 2,442 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY remained flat at $56.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

