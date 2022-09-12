Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HIW. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

HIW stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $47.66.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

