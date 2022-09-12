Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.86

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 11952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

