HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,397,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 254,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $42.85. 82,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

