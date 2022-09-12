HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys 4,915 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $31,013,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1,318.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 295,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1,024.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ALV traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Articles

