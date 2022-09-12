HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,582 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aris Water Solutions worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

ARIS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

