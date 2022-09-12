HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,000. Olin accounts for about 1.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,930,000 after acquiring an additional 401,297 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 76.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Olin by 256.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.