HODL (HODL) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One HODL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HODL has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $19,007.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,326.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.80 or 0.07671499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00171556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00274261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00725786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.00575957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,259,905,817,284 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

