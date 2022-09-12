Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

