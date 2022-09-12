HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA downgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HOYA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

