HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:JPM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.04. 181,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $354.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Further Reading
