Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.53

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $227.53 and last traded at $227.49, with a volume of 3630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.41 and a 200 day moving average of $193.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

