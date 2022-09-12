Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.