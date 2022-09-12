Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,065,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,373,346 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up approximately 1.8% of Harris Associates L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,334,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Humana by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 184,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $8.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.34. 10,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,792. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.80 and a 200 day moving average of $457.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $504.99.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.39.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

