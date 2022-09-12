Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.85.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $92.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

